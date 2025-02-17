Monday, February 17, 2025
Governor writes letter to SHC CJ over accidents in city

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has written second letter to the Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, raising concerns over administrative negligence and legal violations leading to accidents in the city. He stated that failure to enforce laws has become a major cause of accidents, with four fatalities occurring in a single day—a serious issue. He emphasized that the Sindh High Court has issued a clear ruling prohibiting heavy traffic from entering the city between 7am and 11am. Despite the directive, complaints about inconsistent enforcement are continuously increasing. Tessori expressed hope that the Sindh High Court would ensure strict implementation of its orders to prevent further losses of lives.

Our Staff Reporter

