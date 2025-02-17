Green Revival

The launch of the Green Pakistan Initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening the country’s agricultural sector. With Punjab at the centre of this programme, this initiative has the potential to not only boost food security but also position the province as the breadbasket of the region. The initiative aims to modernise agriculture through corporate farming, bringing in investment and technology to increase productivity—an approach that is long overdue.

Punjab’s agricultural potential is undeniable. Historically, it has played a crucial role in feeding the nation, but in recent years, climate change, water scarcity, and outdated farming practices have hindered growth. If implemented effectively, this initiative could reverse the decline, ensuring sustainable food production for both domestic consumption and exports. A thriving agricultural sector in Punjab will not only stabilise food prices but also generate employment and enhance rural livelihoods. This is also an encouraging signal that the government is thinking ahead. Climate change is no longer a distant threat; its impact on Pakistan’s food production is already visible. Consolidated steps such as introducing climate-resilient crops, improving irrigation systems, and promoting efficient land use are necessary to mitigate future crises. If managed well, the Green Pakistan Initiative could be a game-changer in ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability.

However, execution remains key. Large-scale initiatives often falter due to bureaucratic inefficiencies and lack of follow-through. The government must ensure transparency in corporate farming ventures, prioritise the interests of local farmers, and prevent land exploitation by private entities. Without careful planning and strong policy safeguards, the programme risks becoming just another well-intentioned but poorly executed scheme.

Pakistan cannot afford to lag in food security any longer. If done right, this initiative could pave the way for an agricultural revival—one that benefits not just Punjab but the entire nation.