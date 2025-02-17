Monday, February 17, 2025
Home Minister directs for extraordinary security during 3 days Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

February 17, 2025
KARACHI  -  The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Sunday directed the Sindh Police for extraordinary security measures on the occasion of a three-day Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s 773rd Urs. He said that all police officers and policemen should be briefed about security duties assigned to them.

The Home Minister Lanjar said that a large number of followers and devotees from all over the country were expected to participate in the three-day Urs. He said that continuous coordination must be ensured with the relevant institutions for providing facilities to the devotees. He directed that police patrolling, picketing, blockade and strict surveillance should be ensured on all the entry and exit routes of the Sindh province.

Lanjar said that security should be provided to convoys coming from other provinces and Sindh at the district level. He also directed for special focus on security, medical facilities, traffic management and public services during the Urs. He directed that all possible support and cooperation should be ensured.

