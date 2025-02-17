Hypertension most prevalent non-communicable disease in KP: Report

peshawar - A research study has identified hypertension as the most prevalent non-communicable disease (NCD) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, signaling a growing public health challenge in the region. The findings underscore the urgent need for targeted interventions, awareness campaigns, and improved healthcare infrastructure to address this issue.

“Among all NCDs, hypertension stood out with the highest prevalence (29.2%), showing a significant difference between females (32.7%) and males (25.0%),” the study disclosed. Published in PLOS ONE, a leading peer-reviewed journal by the Public Library of Science, the study titled “Prevalence of Communicable, Non-Communicable Diseases, Disabilities, and Related Risk Factors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was conducted by a team of researchers, including Dr. Ziaul Haq, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), alongside experts from the University of Glasgow, Imperial College London, and the University of York.

According to the study, the proportion of males and females with diabetes is 7.4% and 5.2%, respectively, with a higher percentage (11.2%) observed in the 50 years and older age group compared to 2.5% in the 18–29 years age group and 5.0% in the 30–49 years age group. Among communicable diseases (CDs), hepatitis B and C (0.5% and 0.8%, respectively) are the most prevalent, with hepatitis B being more common in females (0.8%) and in rural settings (0.6%) compared to males (0.3%) and urban settings (0.2%).

The prevalence of congenital disabilities is highest among all disabilities, with significantly higher rates in females (5.3%) and rural settings (3.5%) compared to males (0.9%) and urban settings (0.6%). Hypertension is followed by renal diseases (7.6%) and diabetes (6.2%). Other NCDs, including hypercholesterolemia, asthma, epilepsy, coronary heart disease, cancer, and thalassemia, exhibited lower overall prevalence rates ranging from 0.7% to 3.0%.

The study provides a comprehensive evaluation of CDs, NCDs, disabilities, and related risk factors across all seven divisions of KP. Though past research has explored the patterns of these health conditions in Pakistan, evidence on their distribution across sex, age groups, and settings remains scarce. Findings indicate that females are predominantly in the pre-obesity or obesity category and engage in low levels of physical activity, putting them at higher risk for NCDs.

The results of the study align with previous research in lower-middle-income countries and data from the World Health Organization. More than half (52.0%) of female participants were pre-obese or obese, consistent with the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey 2017–18, which found 52% of females in KP in this category. This segment of the population is at high risk for developing NCDs like type 2 diabetes and hypertension, with 90% of type 2 diabetes cases and 75% of hypertension cases associated with being overweight or obese.

The study suggests an organized approach to strengthen health policy and legislative frameworks to tackle the triple burden of CDs, NCDs, and disabilities. Improving primary healthcare and ensuring universal health coverage are crucial steps towards meeting Sustainable Development Goal 3. The study recommends that Pakistan rapidly adopt and implement the guidance outlined in the National Health Vision 2016–2025 to enhance access, coverage, and quality of disease prevention and control interventions.

Additionally, integrated NCD service delivery at the primary healthcare level, supported by evidence-based guidelines, essential technologies, a well-trained health workforce, and robust health information systems, is required to control the disease burden effectively. The authors also emphasize incorporating the World Health Organization’s best practices in NCD prevention to improve public health outcomes and achieve Sustainable Development Goals.