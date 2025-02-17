ICC releases new promo featuring Pakistan team for Champions Trophy 2025

The (ICC) has unveiled a new promotional video featuring the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the ICC .

The promo showcases Pakistani players donning their newly designed kits for the tournament, with Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, and captain Mohammad Ramzan making appearances. Star players Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam are seen in their signature styles, while Usman Khan is featured paying tribute to the Pakistani flag.

Meanwhile, the second contingent of the Australian cricket team has arrived in Lahore for the tournament. The squad consists of 15 players along with two support staff members.

Australia is set to begin its Champions Trophy campaign against England on February 22 in Lahore. The team will rest today before commencing preparations for the highly anticipated clash.