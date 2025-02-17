Monday, February 17, 2025
ICRC extends support to Paraplegic Centre

February 17, 2025
Peshawar  -  Country Manager of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ahmed Hassan Al-Musa, visited the Paraplegic Centre on Sunday.

Ahmed Hassan Al-Musa, Country Manager of the Physical Rehabilitation Programme of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), along with his team, visited the Paraplegic Centre and agreed to extend financial and technical support to further improve the quality of life for people with physical disabilities.

The centre’s Director of Rehabilitation, Dr Amir Zeb, and Senior Physical Therapist Dr. Gohar Rehman were also present on the occasion. They reviewed various departments of the center, the rehabilitation status, and the challenges faced by inpatients.

The discussion focused on making the cooperation between the two institutions more effective and providing modern, high-quality rehabilitation facilities to people with disabilities.

Al-Musa appreciated the efforts of the Paraplegic Centre and assured all possible cooperation to further improve the quality of life for people with physical disabilities.

The Chief Executive thanked the ICRC for its financial and technical support and expressed hope that both organizations would continue to work effectively for the rehabilitation of disabled people.

