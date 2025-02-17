Yet another public spectacle of internal discord within PTI unfolded outside Adiala Jail, where Fawad Chaudhry and Shoaib Shaheen engaged in an altercation. This latest incident is just one in a long line of embarrassing episodes that showcase the party’s deepening internal fractures. At a time when unity should be the priority, PTI members seem more preoccupied with squabbling amongst themselves than presenting a credible opposition.

It is high time that the party leadership takes a hard look inward and addresses the growing disarray within its ranks. With members breaking into factions, defecting, or publicly confronting one another, PTI’s internal structure is in shambles. How does a party so fragmented hope to present a united front against the government? Whether it is negotiations or opposition in parliament, internal chaos will only weaken their ability to be taken seriously as a political force.

Instead of engaging in public spats or issuing ill-conceived letters that do nothing but further tarnish their reputation, PTI should focus on getting its house in order. An opposition party must demonstrate discipline, strategy, and coherence—qualities that are sorely lacking at present. If they continue on this path, they will find themselves not only ineffective but also irrelevant in the broader political landscape.

The electorate expects leadership, not infighting. If PTI is to remain a viable political entity, it must move past these theatrics and prioritise internal cohesion. Otherwise, their actions will serve as nothing more than a cautionary tale of a party undone by its own inability to function as a unit.