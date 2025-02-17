International experts visit Sindh Agriculture University to strengthen agricultural research collaborations

HYDERABAD - A delegation of international and national agricultural experts, including renowned scientists and academicians from the United States, Türkiye, and Iran, visited Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, to assess ongoing research initiatives and explore collaboration opportunities. During their visit, the delegation reviewed the state-of-the-art greenhouse established with Türkiye’s support and toured various research departments at SAU. They also visited MH Panwar Farms near Tandojam, where they observed the integration of modern scientific tools and technologies in advanced agricultural practices. The primary focus of the visit was to identify research partnerships that could enhance agricultural productivity through innovative techniques. The delegation included prominent experts such as Prof. Dr. Norman Fraley (USA), Dr. Hüseyin Kara (Türkiye), Dr. Hassan Karimi (Iran), Prof. Dr. Murtaza Hosseini (Iran), Dr. Najma Memon, Dr. Saima Memon, Dr. Ali Nawaz Sial, Dr. Tufail Shirazi, Dr. Shahabuddin Memon, and several other distinguished researchers. During a meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, the delegation was briefed on SAU’s academic and research initiatives, particularly its strong collaborations with international institutions in Türkiye, China, Iran, and other global universities.

Dr. Siyal emphasized the significance of interdisciplinary research and the role of modern technology in transforming agriculture through global partnerships.

The visiting experts highlighted the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, stressing the need for precision farming, soil health management, and climate-resilient agricultural techniques. They shared valuable insights on improving crop yields and soil fertility through advanced analytical chemistry and precision agriculture methods.

They further noted that international collaborations would strengthen global agricultural research networks, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise to promote sustainable and efficient farming. The adoption of modern agricultural technologies, they emphasized, would ultimately benefit the global agricultural sector by enhancing productivity and resilience.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance, and Ghulam Sarwer Panhwer, Co-Chairman of MH Panhwer Farms were also present on the occasion.