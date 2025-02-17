Israel to open ‘gates of hell’ in Gaza if all hostages not returned: Netanyahu

Israel receives US shipment of heavy bombs cleared by President Trump.

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to open the gates of hell in Gaza if Hamas does not return all hostages held in the territory.

“We have a common strategy, and we can’t always share the details of this strategy with the public, including when the gates of hell will be opened, as they surely will if all our hostages are not released until the last one,” Netanyahu said in a joint statement with visiting US top diplomat Marco Rubio, adding: “We will eliminate Hamas’s military capability and its political rule in Gaza.”

About Iran, Netanyahu has said that Israel would finish the job against Iran with US support. “Over the last 16 months, Israel has dealt a mighty blow to Iran´s terror access under the strong leadership of President (Donald) Trump and with your unflinching support, I have no doubt that we can and will finish the job,” Netanyahu said this while talking to media along with US visiting Secretary of State Marco Rubio here. He added that Israel and America stand shoulder to shoulder in countering the threat of Iran. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US visiting Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting discussing the latest situation in the Middle East.

Netanyahu said they had held a “very productive discussion” on a number of issues, “none more important than Iran”.

“We agreed that the Ayatollahs must not have nuclear weapons and also agreed that Iran’s aggression in the region must be rolled back.”

Netanyahu’s statements came after Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday said his country would rebuild its nuclear facilities if attacked, following US media reports that Israel was likely to launch a strike on key Iranian nuclear sites.

Rubio said: “Behind every terrorist group, behind every act of violence, behind every destabilising activity, behind everything that threatens peace and stability for the millions of people that call this region home is Iran.”

Netanyahu said Israel had dealt a “mighty blow” to Iran over the past 16 months since the start of its war on Gaza against Hamas and said that with the support of Trump “I have no doubt we can and will finish the job”.

He said Israel had weakened the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon and had hit hundreds of targets in Syria to prevent a new allegedly Iran-backed front from opening up against Israel.

“Now, if any other force believes that Israel will permit other hostile forces to use Syria as a base of operations against us, they are gravely mistaken,” Netanyahu said.

Thanking Rubio for “unequivocal backing” for Israel’s policy in Gaza, Netanyahu said Israel and the United States under President Donald Trump shared a common strategy in the Palestinian enclave, where a fragile ceasefire is in effect between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of bombardment.

“I want to assure everyone who’s now listening to us, President Trump and I are working in full cooperation and coordination between us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv received a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from the US, the defence ministry said yesterday.

The development came after Trump lifted a block imposed on the export of those munitions by the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden.

The MK-84 is an unguided 907-kilogramme (2,000-pound) bomb, which can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.