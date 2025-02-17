Jhelum District Coordination Committee meeting focuses on development and public welfare

Gujar khan - A high-level meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here chaired by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Bilal Kayani. The session was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Meesam Abbas, District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu, and senior officials from various district departments.

The meeting centered on critical issues such as law and order, ongoing development projects, and public grievances. Officials reviewed the progress of key initiatives in the road, health, and education sectors, emphasizing the need for timely completion to ensure improved public welfare.

DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu provided a comprehensive update on the district’s security situation, highlighting measures to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, DC Meesam Abbas reiterated the administration’s commitment to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for regional development. He directed officials to accelerate the resolution of public complaints to enhance service delivery and ensure citizen satisfaction.

Representatives from various departments presented detailed reports on Punjab government initiatives aimed at improving public welfare. The discussions also included updates on ongoing and upcoming development projects, with a focus on their alignment with provincial priorities.

MNA Bilal Kayani underscored the provincial government’s determination to address public concerns effectively. He urged local authorities to ensure the efficient execution of development schemes, emphasizing strict adherence to deadlines and quality standards. “The timely completion of projects is crucial to meeting the expectations of the people,” Kayani stated.

The committee also reviewed preparations for Ramzan relief initiatives, including the establishment of two Sahulat Bazaars in Jhelum and Sohawa tehsils, and the registration process for the Punjab government’s ration program.

These measures aim to provide essential commodities at subsidized rates to low-income families during the holy month.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to prioritize public welfare and accelerate development efforts in the district.

Meanwhile, residents in Dina and Pind Dadan Khan tehsils also demanded the district administration to establish Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars in their tehsils so that they can also benefit from the government subsidy.