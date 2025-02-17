Job creation cornerstone of social stability, poverty alleviation

Lahore - People-friendly governments play a vital role in fostering employment and business opportunities for the youth, bringing about positive social change and economic development.

In today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, job creation is a cornerstone of economic growth, poverty alleviation, and social stability. Therefore, governments constantly develop out-of-the-box solutions and various means to create an enabling environment by launching initiatives that support entrepreneurship, skill development, and business opportunities.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has a history of launching initiatives to create employment and business opportunities, particularly in Punjab. The youth employment scheme has proven instrumental in providing internships and training to young graduates, enhancing their professional skills.

To empower people, especially the youth of the province, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has allocated Rs132 billion for two initiatives in the first month of 2025: Rs84 billion for the Punjab Easy Business Finance Scheme and Rs48 billion for the Punjab Easy Business Card Scheme.

Although the key initiative aimed at youth empowerment in the country is the Prime Minister’s Youth Business Scheme, which offers financing and skill development programs, the scheme provides low-interest loans ranging from Rs0.5 million to Rs7.5 million for individuals aged 18 to 45, helping young entrepreneurs establish their businesses and enhance their employability.

The Punjab Easy Business Finance Scheme, worth Rs84 billion, will offer over Rs36 billion in interest-free loans. This programme is designed to support men, women, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities aged 25 to 55 in Punjab. The Punjab Easy Business Card Scheme, valued at Rs48 billion, further extends financial assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Another notable initiative is the e-bike scheme, aimed at improving student mobility. The Punjab government has already distributed 20,000 electric bikes and scooters to students in both public and private educational institutions. In the next phase, nearly 100,000 more e-bikes will be distributed, further facilitating students’ transportation needs. With these great initiatives, the Punjab government continues to take significant steps toward fostering economic growth, reducing unemployment, and empowering youth to build a prosperous future.

The Punjab government has also announced the provision of free bikes to orphaned students, ensuring that even those from underprivileged backgrounds can benefit from the initiative.

Expressing her gratitude for the government’s efforts, Fatima Dilawar, a student at a private college, shared how the e-bike scheme transformed her daily commute. Previously relying on public transport for her journey from Sheranwala Gate to Raiwind Road, she described the initiative as a life-changing gift that made her routine more convenient and comfortable.

Highlighting the broader impact of youth-focused initiatives, Prof Dr Sajid Hussain, Head of the Mass Communication Department at Superior University Lahore, stated the Punjab government’s commitment to fostering economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurship.

He noted that investments in key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, education, and technology are laying the foundation for a dynamic job market. According to him, Punjab has set a benchmark for regional development, creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By addressing unemployment through skill development programs, the government is working toward a sustainable economic future with increased job opportunities for all.

Mehmood Arvi, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs of the Pak-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), highlighted the critical role of such initiatives in overcoming economic challenges. He listed various government efforts aimed at fostering employment and business growth, noting their significant contribution to economic innovation and stability.

Arvi pointed out that the government’s support for SMEs—through financial assistance, tax incentives, and a simplified regulatory framework—has enabled businesses to thrive, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, technology, and agriculture. He said that these initiatives are not only stabilizing the economy but also empowering local businesses to compete globally. He emphasized the government’s focus on vocational training and skills development programs, which equip young people with marketable skills, enhancing their employability.

He further noted that the establishment of business incubators, innovation hubs, and startup accelerators has provided young entrepreneurs with essential resources, mentorship, and capital, enabling them to start and scale their businesses. These initiatives, he said, are not only generating employment but also contributing to the development of a more diverse and resilient economy.

With these targeted initiatives, the Punjab government continues to pave the way for youth empowerment, economic growth, and long-term prosperity in the region.