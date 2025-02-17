Monday, February 17, 2025
JUI-F rebukes KP govt over Fazl’s security

JUI-F rebukes KP govt over Fazl's security
SHAFQAT ALI
February 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) yesterday expressed deep concern over a letter from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government regarding security threats to party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. In a statement, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri criticized the Pakistan Tehsil-e-Insaf-led government for spreading fear and panic instead of fulfilling its responsibilities. “The government should focus on its duty rather than creating an atmosphere of fear,” he added.

Ghauri alleged that after the successful peace jirga in Peshawar, the provincial government has become unsettled. He questioned the authorities, asking, “What steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our party’s chief?” He said if the government is unable to fulfill its responsibilities, it should openly admit its failure. “JUI-F workers know how to protect their leadership,” Ghauri asserted, adding that any conspiracy to distance JUI-F and its leadership from the public will be resisted. Ghauri accused the government of attempting to instill fear among the masses by issuing such statements after political gatherings. He maintained that efforts to isolate JUI-F from the public will not succeed.

“Ensuring the safety of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and all citizens is the government’s responsibility,” Ghauri stressed, warning that the party’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness. He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to guarantee the security of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the entire JUI-F leadership.

SHAFQAT ALI

