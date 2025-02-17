Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Junk food threatens kid’s wellbeing

Junk food threatens kid’s wellbeing
NEWS WIRE
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  A growing concern is sweeping the nation as children increasingly fall prey to the allure of junk food, seriously compromising their health and wellbeing. The proliferation of fast food chains, convenience stores and advertisements targeting young minds has led to a surge in childhood obesity, diabetes, and other diet-related disorders. To combat the junk food epidemic, health experts are advocating for stricter regulations on food advertising, improved nutrition labeling, and increased access to healthy food options in schools and communities. According to the health expert, nearly 30% of children between the ages of 5-18 are overweight or obese, with junk food consumption cited as a primary contributor.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025