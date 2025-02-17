Junk food threatens kid’s wellbeing

ISLAMABAD - A growing concern is sweeping the nation as children increasingly fall prey to the allure of junk food, seriously compromising their health and wellbeing. The proliferation of fast food chains, convenience stores and advertisements targeting young minds has led to a surge in childhood obesity, diabetes, and other diet-related disorders. To combat the junk food epidemic, health experts are advocating for stricter regulations on food advertising, improved nutrition labeling, and increased access to healthy food options in schools and communities. According to the health expert, nearly 30% of children between the ages of 5-18 are overweight or obese, with junk food consumption cited as a primary contributor.