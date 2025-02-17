Monday, February 17, 2025
Karachi students deprived of their rights due to fake domiciles: JI’s Monem Zafar Khan

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
KARACHI  -  Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Monem Zafar Khan, has stated that Karachi students are being deprived of their rights due to admissions granted through fake domiciles. While addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Sunday, Khan criticised the Sindh government, saying that it has destroyed the education sector during its 17-year rule. He further stated that the Sindh government is continuously reducing educational opportunities for children and youth. He highlighted the persistent issues with the leakage of MDCAT exam papers and the widespread mismanagement in the examination system. Khan emphasised that whenever Jamaat-e-Islami has been given the opportunity, it has served the public beyond its available resources and authority. He recalled that during Naimatullah Khan’s tenure, 32 new colleges were established in Karachi, and the conditions of government schools improved significantly. He also praised the current town chairmen, stating that they have improved the infrastructure of town-run schools, providing better facilities to teachers and students. As a result, enrollment rates in these schools have increased.

