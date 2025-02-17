KP govt announces 1627 teachers vacancies for Hazara division

Abbottabad - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday, initiated the immediate recruitment of 16,000 teachers in the education department, with 1,627 vacancies available across various districts of the Hazara Division. According to the details, 469 positions were vacant in Abbottabad, 223 in Battagram, 295 in Haripur, 90 in Kolai Palas, 79 in Kohistan Upper, 53 in Kohistan Lower, 305 in Mansehra, and 76 in Torghar.

The available teaching positions include: 172 for CT (Classroom Teacher), 94 for DM (Drawing Master), 95 for PET (Physical Education Teacher), 83 for AT (Arabic Teacher), 75 for TT (Technical Teacher), 63 for Qari, 41 for Grade 12 CTE (Certified Teacher Education), and 1,004 for Grade 12 PST (Primary School Teacher).

All interested candidates are encouraged to review the relevant district advertisements and submit their applications accordingly.