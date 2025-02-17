KP minister opens olive plantation drive in Buner

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan inaugurated an olive plantation drive in district Buner on Sunday, accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and MPA Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Chairman of DEDAC Buner and Member of Provincial Assembly Abdul Kabir Khan, Tehsil Chairman Syed Salar Jahan Bacha, and other dignitaries were also present during the inauguration.

On the occasion, the provincial minister and PTI chairman were briefed on the olive plantation by Senior Director of the Agricultural Research Center Tarnab Muhammad Younus, District Director of Agriculture Adalat Khan, and other experts.

The provincial minister and PTI chairman also reviewed the construction work of Dagar Hospital during their visit to Buner. Both leaders conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing work and directed that the construction work of the hospital be expedited.

They emphasized that quality should be maintained in every aspect of the construction work for this important hospital. The provincial minister stated that through this project, it will be possible to provide all necessary health facilities to the people of the area at the local level.

The minister and PTI chairman also attended the Buner Hockey League ceremony during their visit to Buner. They presented trophies and prizes to the winning and runner-up teams of the hockey league.

Furthermore, the provincial minister, along with the party chairman, attended the grand party convention held in the constituency as special guests. Party office bearers, workers, UC chairmen, and elders from across the district attended the convention in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that PTI would continue its struggle to uphold the constitution, the law, and the provision of justice in the country.

He added that the trust of the people across the country lies with PTI.