Lahore lights up as Champions Trophy 2025 begins with a grand opening

LAHORE - The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was launched in grand fashion with a dazzling opening ceremony at the historic Diwan-e-Aam Fort in Lahore. The star-studded event set the stage for the much-anticipated tournament, blending tradition with modern spectacle to captivate fans and dignitaries alike.

The ceremony featured a special appearance by members of Pakistan’s victorious squad from the 2017 Champions Trophy, adding nostalgia and prestige to the occasion. The ambassadors of the mega event were also present, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the tournament’s return.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi graced the event, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to successfully hosting one of cricket’s most prestigious competitions. His presence underlined the nation’s enthusiasm and readiness to deliver a world-class tournament.

Mohsin Naqvi delivered a heartfelt and inspiring speech at the Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony, setting the stage for Pakistan’s return as a global cricketing host. “On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I warmly welcome you all to the historic Diwan-e-Aam inside the Lahore Fort. This iconic venue not only reflects Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage but also embodies the deep-rooted legacy of cricket in our nation. The world is watching, you are watching, and I assure each and every cricket fan and supporter that Pakistan is fully prepared to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”

The PCB chairman revealed that preparations for the tournament were already in full swing, with four teams having arrived in Karachi, while England and Australia were set to land soon. “Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been a long and challenging journey, requiring dedication and sacrifices. To ensure a world-class experience for players and fans alike, we undertook major upgrades to the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our workers, these venues have been transformed into state-of-the-art cricketing arenas in record time.”

Reflecting on Pakistan’s successful hosting of the Tri-Nation Series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, Naqvi noted that the world had already witnessed glimpses of these newly upgraded stadiums. “The ICC family played a key role in ensuring everything remained on track, with only minor adjustments made where necessary. My sincere gratitude goes to the ICC team for their outstanding support and efforts.”

The PCB chief then highlighted the historical significance of the ICC Champions Trophy’s return to Pakistan after 29 years. “This tournament is more than just cricket; it is an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s legendary hospitality and unshakable passion for the sport. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the players, PCB board members, officials, and the ICC team. A special appreciation goes to our federal, Punjab, and Sindh governments, as well as our security agencies, whose all-out support has been instrumental in making this dream a reality.”

He acknowledged the generations of Pakistani cricket lovers who had been deprived of witnessing an ICC global event on home soil for nearly three decades. “That changes now. This is your moment to fill the stadiums, to be part of history. I thank each and every one of you for joining us on this monumental occasion. “Let’s come together to celebrate the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 – a tournament that will create new memories and define new legacies. Enjoy cricket. Pakistan Zindabad,” Naqvi concluded.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will also participate in the Champions Trophy opening ceremony with a fantastic fly-past to ensure it starts in style. Pakistani music legend Atif Aslam will play the official tournament anthem, making him the evening’s main attraction.

For the unversed, the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on 19 February, with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium. The eight-team tournament will consist of 15 matches over 19 days and will take place in Pakistan and Dubai.

In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host Champions Trophy 2025 matches. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semifinal. Lahore will also host the final on 9 March unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai.