Landscaping and Parks

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing on behalf of the residents of River Gardens (RG) Housing Society to bring to your attention an important issue affecting both residents and visitors. Unlike neighbouring housing societies along Islamabad Expressway, River Gardens lacks clear and visible signboards to guide visitors. This absence of proper signage has created confusion and inconvenience, making it increasingly difficult for people to locate our society.

We strongly believe that this oversight is unjust, as it gives the impression that our society has been intentionally overlooked. We kindly request the CDA to rectify this situation by installing signboards along Islamabad Expressway to ensure River Gardens receives the same visibility as other societies.

Additionally, we urge the CDA to consider landscaping the area, particularly in front of River Gardens. This would not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings but also contribute to the overall image of our community. Furthermore, we request the development of parks and wetlands where needed, promoting greenery, improving residents’ quality of life, and creating a more pleasant atmosphere for all.

We trust that the CDA, under your leadership, will take prompt action on these matters. We look forward to your favourable response and the necessary steps to address the concerns of River Gardens residents.

SYED MUZAMMIL HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.