Latif Akash confesses to killing foster father

, the adopted son of renowned Sindhi poet Dr Akash Ansari, has admitted to murdering his father before setting their house on fire to cover up the crime.

Dr. Akash, 69, tragically lost his life in a fire at his residence in Citizen Colony, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

On Monday, the investigating officer revealed that Latif killed Dr Akash before igniting the room. Authorities have gathered key evidence and are awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports to finalize the case.

Latif, reportedly a drug addict, frequently demanded money from his foster father. His DNA samples have been collected, and forensic results are pending. Doctors conducting the post-mortem ruled out accidental death.

Initially suspecting foul play, police took both Latif and the poet’s driver into custody for questioning.