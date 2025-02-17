Levies officer martyred in Kalat attack

KALAT - A terrorist attack on a Levies check post in Kalat resulted in the martyrdom of an officer and injuries to two others. According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the Levies personnel responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to retreat and flee. He added that a search operation was underway to apprehend the perpetrators, and the injured officers had been shifted to Quetta for medical treatment. “The sacrifices of security forces for peace and stability will not go in vain,” he stated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on Levies post in Kalat, paying tribute to the martyred officer, Ali Nawaz.

Expressing his deep sorrow, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and patience for the bereaved family. He also wished a swift recovery for the injured personnel.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that terrorists were enemies of Balochistan’s progress and development, vowing that their nefarious plans would not succeed.

“The Levies officer sacrificed his life for the protection of the homeland, and we salute all martyrs who lay down their lives for the peace of the nation,” the prime minister stated.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred officer, Ali Nawaz.

Praising his bravery, Naqvi said, “Ali Nawaz courageously confronted the terrorists and attained martyrdom in the line of duty. He sacrificed his precious life for the peace of the nation.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also denounced the attack in a statement on X. He hailed Nawaz for fulfilling his duties and setting an “example of bravery by sacrificing his life”.