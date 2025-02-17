Massive reforestation drive launched in Lahore to combat air pollution

LAHORE - The Punjab government has launched an ambitious reforestation campaign, aiming to plant a natural forest on 978 acres along the banks of the Ravi River. The initiative is designed to serve as a natural air filter for the city and mitigate the rising levels of air pollution. According to officials, 144 acres have already been planted with 105,000 trees, with further afforestation in progress. The campaign sets an ambitious target of 634,000 trees to create a green wall around Lahore, transforming it into an “oxygen hub”. Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasised the significance of the initiative to shift smog-filled city into an oxygen hub and afforestation is essential to tackling air pollution and rising temperatures. The 978-acre green belt will provide clean air and a healthier environment for Lahore’s citizens. Every citizen should plant at least one tree as part of this movement. Calling on citizens to contribute to the effort, Aurangzeb stressed that making Lahore smog-free is a collective responsibility. She encouraged everyone to play their part in ensuring the success of the tree-planting campaign. Authorities believe that the 978-acre forest will serve as a milestone for Lahore’s environmental future, offering a natural solution to pollution and climate-related challenges.