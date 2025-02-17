Mayor, others express grief over death of Shahid Bashir’s wife

SUKKUR - Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Additional General Manager, LU Continental Biscuits Sukkur, Col Retired Shahid Bashir. In his message here, the Mayor Sukkur expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family over her demise. In another condolence message, Station Manager, Associated Press of Pakistan ((APP) Sukkur, Jamil Soomro and Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah also condoled with AGM Col Retired Shahid Bashir. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.