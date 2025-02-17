Mohsin Naqvi orders phased upgrade of National Police Academy

Interior Minister visited the National Police Academy on Monday and chaired a high-level meeting on its restructuring.

He was briefed on the academy’s upgradation plan, which includes an Elite Force Training School, a Technical Training Center, and new firing ranges. The academy will be upgraded on the model of the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

Naqvi directed authorities to expand the parade ground and prioritize the construction of a residential block for trainee officers. He emphasized a phased approach to ensure efficient execution, aiming to make the academy an international-standard institution.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the National Police Academy commandant, CDA chairman, and Islamabad police and administration officials.





