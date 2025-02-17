NAPA opens house to theater, music enthusiasts

KARACHI - National Academy of Performing Arts NAPA held an Open House on Sunday where students, alumni, and teachers came together to present a colorful evening of music, theater, dance, and storytelling. The evening kicked off with second year student Mutahir Siddique singing Ranjish hi sahi. Then first-year student Ishban Victor presented Mujhe tum nazar se. It was followed by another first-year student Samrah Tahir singing Jo na mil sakay. Meanwhile, at the NAPA Basement Theater, second-year theater student Waseem Abbas was reciting N M Rashid’s Hassan Kuzagar. This was followed by first-year student Syeda Abida presenting a monologue Missing Piece. Third-year theater student Faisal Nawaz then presented some poetry at the NAPA parking lot followed by Asim Khattak on Rabab presenting some more poetry. At about 6 pm, the activity moved to Studio 3 where a play, Shahnai was presented by Danish Ahmed, alum and teaching assistant at NAPA. After this, Asim Khattak presented a cultural dance at the Canopy Area.

Music activity had, meanwhile, moved to the Zia Mohyeddin Theater where Ahmed Duggal (third year music), Abdul Wali (third year music), Ayhum Tariq (second year music), and Shahroze (third year music) presented various European classical pieces on piano. The music program ended with Healing Drum Circle presented by Birjees Buns.

NAPA’s Head of the Theater Afreen Seher in the end presented a vote of thanks on behalf of her department.