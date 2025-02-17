Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam meet Punjab Assembly members

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Punjab Assembly members from Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar divisions.

During the discussion, Nawaz Sharif lamented that a progressing Pakistan was derailed, stating that political chaos, economic mismanagement, and intolerance had damaged the country. He credited Shehbaz Sharif for bringing economic stability, saving Pakistan from default, and restoring the IMF program.

He emphasized that policy continuity is essential for economic growth and reaffirmed that PML-N’s focus remains on national development and relief from inflation. He also recalled that during his tenure, Pakistan had bid farewell to the IMF.

Punjab Assembly members praised Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif for their dedication, stating that signs of their development efforts are visible across Pakistan. They also lauded Maryam Nawaz’s leadership as the first female chief minister, acknowledging her vision and commitment to public service.

The members welcomed the launch of the Green Pakistan project in Cholistan and highlighted the revolutionary steps being taken to equip farmers with modern machinery and agricultural resources.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the leadership’s trust in her, stating that she has taken the mission of public service as a challenge. The meeting also included discussions on future political strategies and public welfare initiatives.

Senior PML-N leaders, including Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah, were also present. Several Punjab Assembly members attended the meeting, reaffirming their support for the party's leadership and vision.