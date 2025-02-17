Monday, February 17, 2025
NEPRA officials triple salaries without federal approval

Web Desk
8:06 PM | February 17, 2025
National

The Chairman and members of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) have reportedly increased their salaries threefold without seeking approval from the federal cabinet, sources reveal.

Following the hike, the NEPRA Chairman’s salary has soared to PKR 3.25 million, while members will now receive PKR 2.95 million. Traditionally, regulatory officials’ salaries follow the MP-I scale, with a basic salary ranging from PKR 629,000 to PKR 772,000 per month, along with housing and utility allowances.

However, under the revised package, the new basic salary ranges from PKR 700,000 to PKR 773,000, supplemented by a regulatory allowance similar to those granted to judges, amounting to PKR 631,000 to PKR 700,000 per month.

The unapproved salary surge has sparked debate in political and regulatory circles, but NEPRA’s spokesperson has yet to confirm or deny the reports.

