Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One held for illegal currency exchange

NEWS WIRE
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle DG Khan on Sunday apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in hawala hundi and illegal currency exchange. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Rafiq, was arrested during a targeted raid in Jampur. According to FIA officials, the accused was operating an unlicensed money exchange business. During the raid, the authorities seized Rs 4.9 million in local currency linked to illegal financial transactions. A case has been registered against the suspect and further legal proceedings are underway.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025