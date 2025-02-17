One held for illegal currency exchange

MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle DG Khan on Sunday apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in hawala hundi and illegal currency exchange. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Rafiq, was arrested during a targeted raid in Jampur. According to FIA officials, the accused was operating an unlicensed money exchange business. During the raid, the authorities seized Rs 4.9 million in local currency linked to illegal financial transactions. A case has been registered against the suspect and further legal proceedings are underway.