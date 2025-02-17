Pakistan earn bronze at Asian Junior Squash Team C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan claimed the bronze medal at the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championship 2025 in Hong Kong, China. In the prestigious event, Korea emerged as champions, clinching the gold medal, while Malaysia secured silver. Pakistan and India shared the bronze. The closing ceremony celebrated the outstanding performances of all participating teams, with Pakistan’s young squad demonstrating resilience and talent. Looking ahead, the national team has already shifted its focus to upcoming international events, with a renewed commitment to rigorous training and greater success on the global stage.