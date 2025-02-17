Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan earn bronze at Asian Junior Squash Team C’ship

Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan claimed the bronze medal at the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championship 2025 in Hong Kong, China. In the prestigious event, Korea emerged as champions, clinching the gold medal, while Malaysia secured silver. Pakistan and India shared the bronze. The closing ceremony celebrated the outstanding performances of all participating teams, with Pakistan’s young squad demonstrating resilience and talent. Looking ahead, the national team has already shifted its focus to upcoming international events, with a renewed commitment to rigorous training and greater success on the global stage.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025