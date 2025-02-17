Pakistan, IAEA vow to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have vowed to enhance cooperation, the Foreign Office said yesterday.

Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi, visited Pakistan on 12–13 February 2025 and held talks with the Pakistani leadership. During the visit, the Director General IAEA called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and others. “Discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the IAEA, particularly on the peaceful uses of nuclear technology to mitigate climate change,” the FO said.

Director General Grossi held formal talks with the Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and the Chairman of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA). He was briefed on Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear science and technology, including its contributions in agriculture, healthcare and energy production.

In Islamabad, the Director General IAEA participated in the International Conference organized by the Pakistan-chapter of Women in Nuclear Field (WIN-Pakistan). Mr. Grossi praised the country’s efforts in promoting women participation in the nuclear and allied disciplines.

He also delivered a key note address at a seminar on the “Role of Nuclear Science and Technology in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”, organized by the think-tank Strategic Vision Institute (SVI).

In Lahore, the Director General IAEA visited the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Oncology Lahore (INMOL). He inaugurated a new radiopharmaceutical laboratory and announced technical assistance under the IAEA’s ‘Rays of Hope’ initiative. The Director General IAEA also visited under construction Chashma Power Plant unit 5 (C-5). He termed Pakistan’s nuclear power generation programme as one of the most successful programmes in the world. Mr. Grossi also inaugurated a radioactive waste incinerator at Chashma. Director General Grossi last visited Pakistan in 2023. Pakistan is a founding member of the IAEA and enjoys a robust cooperation programme with the Agency. Pakistan actively contributes to the IAEA’s decision-making process as a member of its Board of Governors, the FO said. The IAEA is recognized globally as the Specialized United Nations Agency for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.