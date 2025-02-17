Pakistan, KSA vow to further strengthen economic ties

ALULA - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have vowed to further strengthen economic ties for a shared future.

The commitment was expressed during a high-level meeting between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and his Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan on the sidelines of the Emerging Markets Conference in historical Alula city of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting underscored a shared commitment to build bridges of economic cooperation and advance mutual prosperity.

The discussions highlighted opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade, investments, and financial collaboration, with both ministers expressing their dedication to unlocking the full potential of their countries’ strategic partnership.

The ministers explored avenues for collaboration in key sectors, including infrastructure, energy, technology, and finance.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and joint initiatives to facilitate investment flows and economic opportunities that would benefit not only the two nations but also the broader region.

The meeting further reinforced the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, setting the stage for increased economic cooperation and collaboration in the years to come.