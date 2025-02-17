Monday, February 17, 2025
Pakistan must leverage Turkey’s food market to boost exports: FPCCI convener

Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -  The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food Convener Shahid Imran has said that Pakistan, an agrarian economy with vast agricultural resources, must fully exploit the untapped food import potential of Turkey to bolster Pak export leading to economic growth and strengthen bilateral trade ties. Talking to a delegation of food producers led by Abdul Rehman, here on Sunday, he said Turkey, strategically located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, offers a lucrative market for Pakistani food products due to its growing demand for diverse and high-quality agricultural goods. By leveraging its strengths in producing staples such as rice, wheat, fruits, and seafood, Pakistan can position itself as a key supplier in the Turkish market. To achieve this goal, Pakistan needs to address several challenges, including improving food quality standards, enhancing packaging, and ensuring compliance with international certifications. He said the government and private sector must collaborate to establish robust trade channels, streamline export procedures, and invest in marketing campaigns to promote Pakistani products in Turkey.

