Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan’s 24th relief batch for Gaza reaches Egypt

NEWS WIRE
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  - Pakistan’s 24th relief consignment carrying 55 tons of relief supplies for the people of Gaza has reached El-Arish International Airport, Egypt.

The consignment was dispatched on the directives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by the National Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to the brotherly people of Gaza Strip. The relief consignment includes bell and winterized tents as well as tarpaulin sheets.

Officers from Embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinians in Gaza.

More consignments from the Government and people of Pakistan are on their way and will be delivered soon to the Palestinians inside Gaza.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025