Pakistan’s 24th relief batch for Gaza reaches Egypt

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s 24th relief consignment carrying 55 tons of relief supplies for the people of Gaza has reached El-Arish International Airport, Egypt.

The consignment was dispatched on the directives Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by the National Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to the brotherly people of Gaza Strip. The relief consignment includes bell and winterized tents as well as tarpaulin sheets.

Officers from Embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment, and handed over to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to Palestinians in Gaza.

More consignments from the Government and people of Pakistan are on their way and will be delivered soon to the Palestinians inside Gaza.