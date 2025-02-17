Pakistani community in KSA vows to provide all-out support to IT, tech firms

LAHORE - Pakistani community residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has vowed to provide all-out support to Pakistani IT and tech companies to enhance the exports of the country.

Majlise Pakistan, a professional forum of Pakistanis based in Saudi Arabia, hosted an event in Riyadh recently for Pakistani delegates attending LEAP 2025, aimed at networking with IT companies to help them in business development, talent requirement, collaboration and join-ventures.

On the Occasion, CEO Hexalyze Saad Shah said Pakistan’s professional community could provide a strategic partnership to Pakistani IT and tech companies for setting up operations and development of business in the KSA market. He mentioned that Pakistani IT companies could hire IT professionals residing in Saudi Arabia as consultants and employees to scale up their businesses in the host country rather than continuing with the costly option of relocating staff from Pakistan. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts the largest expatriate population of Pakistanis with more than one million individuals. Pakistan also receives the highest share of remittances from Saudi Arabia.

President and CEO Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Tufail Ahmed Khan said that Pakistani IT entrepreneurs and companies could provide practical insights to Pakistani investors coming to the KSA’s market due to their experiences and networking. Expatriate Pakistanis are well aware of the policies and authorities of the host country, which are very important for new entrants to adopt for settling and growth, he added. Patron-in-Chief Majlise Pakistan Saqib Zubair stated that Saudi-based Pakistani investors, businessmen and professionals vowed to collaborate with new IT companies entering the emerging market of the KSA.

Pakistani entrepreneurs are also willing to invest in Pakistani companies and startups along with their Saudi partners to enhance the footprint of Pakistani companies in the KSA. More than 100 Pakistani IT companies along with more than 1,000 were participating in LEAP 2025 this year. Pakistani Pavilion was inaugurated by the State Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima who also led the delegation of the country.

Majlise Pakistan also presented awards to active Pakistani IT companies and professionals at the networking meetup.