Palestine is at 'core of the Middle East issue,' as China stresses 2-state solution for peace

Anadolu
8:16 AM | February 17, 2025
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the fundamental solution to the Middle East issue lies in implementing the two-state solution.

Wang made these remarks during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement.

“The humanitarian disaster in Gaza must be brought to an end as soon as possible,” Wang told his Israeli counterpart.

Pointing out that the Palestinian issue is at the “core of the Middle East issue,” Wang said the implementation of the two-state solution can solve the “Middle East issue” by enabling “peaceful coexistence” between Palestine and Israel and thus foster “friendly exchanges” between Arabs and Jews.

He said that Beijing is “committed to upholding justice” and will play a “constructive role” in finding a “comprehensive and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue.”

On bilateral ties with Tel Aviv, Wang said Beijing sees the development of its relations with Israel from a “long-term perspective” and is ready to “work with Israel to further advance the China-Israel innovative comprehensive partnership.”

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

