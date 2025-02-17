Monday, February 17, 2025
Parliament joint session postponed indefinitely after rapid-fire legislation

Web Desk
8:09 PM | February 17, 2025
National

The joint session of Parliament, originally scheduled for February 18, has been postponed indefinitely, according to an official notification.

In a whirlwind session before the postponement, the government passed four bills in just nine minutes, sparking chaos in the House. The session, which lasted only 18 minutes, saw eight bills tabled—four of which were approved, while the rest were deferred until the next session on February 12.

Opposition members, particularly from PTI, protested vehemently, tearing up copies of the agenda and chanting slogans. However, their opposition remained largely symbolic, allowing the government to swiftly pass key legislation, including the Trade Regulations Amendment Bill 2021 and the National Institute of Technology Establishment Bill.

The bills were reintroduced in the joint session after being returned from the Presidency.

