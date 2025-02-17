PEDESTRIAN ONLY ROAD

Bank Road Saddar, Rawalpindi has been designated as a pedestrian-only street, eliciting varied responses from different stakeholders. A similar initiative in 2015 was short-lived, enduring merely one year before traffic was permitted to return.

Worldwide, pedestrian-only streets emerged as a reaction to car-centric urban planning, the predominant trend of the 20th century that prioritized automobiles over pedestrians and designated roads solely for traffic and vehicular movement. Consequently, social alienation ignited along with air pollution and toxic gas emissions. To address the issue, developed countries have been focusing on alternative ways of urban space development since the 1960s. Pedestrian-exclusive streets are one of those alternatives to seeking socially cohesive communities with clean air and healthy lifestyles.

An early example of pedestrian-only development is Stroget car free shopping street in Copenhagen in 1960s. The success of Stroget is crucial to Copenhagen’s broader initiative to advocate cycling and efficient public transportation as alternatives to automobile commuting. Moreover, summers in Copenhagen are often pleasant, making them suitable for pedestrian use exclusively.

Ciclovia is another attempt to find alternatives to vehicle dominance in the city; it involves closing a road to cars for certain hours on Sundays so that people can ride bikes and walk. Originating in Bogotá, Colombia, in 1970s, ciclovia has impacted numerous cities across Europe, Australia, and Brazil. Moreover, policymakers, social scientists, urban planners, and public health professionals have promoted cycling since the 1970s as cleaner, silent, sustainable, inexpensive, and humanistic. Parking, noise, energy, diseases, and social isolation are addressed by cycling. Therefore, it is clear the number of people riding bicycles has been on the rise in recent years in many countries, including the Netherlands (27% of all traffic), Germany, France, Italy, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

However, in recent decades, an innovative approach to urban issues has been the integrated urban planning and design approach, which emphasizes sustainability and stakeholder engagement. This approach seeks to tackle environmental issues in conjunction with social and economic considerations in urban development programs

A notable instance of an integrated road is LA Rambla in Barcelona, Spain, where the densely tree-lined pedestrian area serves as a hub for diverse socio-cultural events. These dense trees offer shade to enhance comfort during hot summer days when the temperature exceeds 47 degrees.

Another often-cited example of a commercial boulevard that efficiently accommodates both cars and pedestrians is the Champs Elysee in Paris, where a dense line of trees and vegetation effectively divides the area available to both.

Yet another case is Downtown Dubai, a vast, mixed-use development that houses several of the city’s most prominent structures, such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Rather than creating a pedestrian-only area, the focus has been on enhancing pedestrian safety and comfort while accommodating vehicular circulation. This location serves as a popular tourist attraction owing to its pedestrian-friendly urban design. Vehicular traffic is coordinated with pedestrian movement through several strategies, such as the establishment of wide pedestrian crossings at short intervals, while speed is regulated using a single carriageway for two-way traffic. The integration of street furniture, landscaping, lighting, interconnected pathways, efficient public transport, and the availability of e-scooters and bicycles demonstrates an effective approach that promotes the coexistence of pedestrians and vehicles.

Initiatives of this nature are observable also in the neighboring country, particularly the smart city initiative in Pune, India, which facilitates the coexistence of pedestrians and vehicles while providing numerous amenities for pedestrians. Designated lanes for bicycles and cycles are essential for promoting safe and efficient transportation. Families participate in recreational activities, children engage in play within a secure environment, and the elderly take part in exercise and yoga while accommodating vehicular traffic simultaneously.

The examples demonstrate that the coexistence of vehicle and pedestrian activities, alongside other sustainable transportation modes and optimal, accessible parking spaces, is increasingly popular globally, as this approach adheres to all stakeholders. Therefore, revisiting the pedestrian-only solution on Bank Road Saddar, Rawalpindi can enhance inclusivity by adopting an integrated approach. The lack of adequate parking facilities, shading devices, and tree plantations negatively impacts businesses, as shoppers face difficulties in accessing the area and use of the street on hot days, resulting in a transformation that lacks inclusivity. The bank road Saddar with ample right of way offers a variety of options for the integrated approach where families can enjoy, and business can thrive. Otherwise, if a major city artery is closed to automobile traffic, the number of vehicles using other routes will not decrease. Indeed, it will exert pressure on the adjacent routes, where the congestion will lead to extended emissions of carbon. The intricate dynamics of urban transportation must be acknowledged in the pursuit of pedestrianization.

Effective urban development projects necessitate inclusivity, considerations for climate and weather, accessibility, adequate parking spaces, efficient public transport infrastructure, and, most importantly, the involvement of all stakeholders.

Aaneela Yaseen

–Aneela Yaseen is currently working as Assistant Professor at CUI, Islamabad