PHA arranges Cyclothon to encourage healthy lifestyle

LAHORE - In connection with Horse and Cattle Show 2025, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organised a “Cyclothon” event for cycling enthusiasts from Mozang to Liberty Chowk, here on Sunday. A large number of men, women, and children enthusiastically participated in the Cyclothon, making it a vibrant and energetic cycling event. The participants praised the initiative, highlighting its role in promoting health, fitness, and environmental awareness. Additionally, the Family Cyclothon saw the participation of around 500 families, further adding to the event’s success and community engagement. The winners of the event were awarded prizes: Rs200,000 for the first position, Rs100,000 for the second position, and Rs50,000 for the third position. PHA Additional Director General Zeeshan Ranjha, and Director of Sports Amir Ibrahim distributed cash prizes, medals, and cups to the winners. Zeeshan Ranjha said that the PHA was organising various healthy activities for citizens in connection with the Horse and Cattle Show 2025. He emphasised that cycling is beneficial for both health and the environment. By promoting cycling culture, a healthy society could be established. Citizens could contribute to building a healthy society by incorporating cycling into their daily lives. On the occasion, Director of Sports Amir Ibrahim mentioned that cycling was not only a means of transport but also a fantastic form of recreation, exercise, and sport. Cycling benefits physical health and provides mental peace. Lahore residents were encouraged to visit parks and recreational spots with their families to double the joy of the Horse and Cattle Show events. The PHA was organising exciting events for citizens at Jailani Park, Bagh Jinnah, and Fortress Stadium.