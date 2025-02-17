Monday, February 17, 2025
PIA to provide travel facilities for ICC Champions Trophy teams

PIA to provide travel facilities for ICC Champions Trophy teams
Web Sports Desk
3:41 PM | February 17, 2025
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will facilitate the travel of all teams participating in the ICC Champions Trophy, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Special arrangements have been made for domestic travel, with PIA operating nine charter flights between National Stadium Karachi, Rawalpindi Stadium, and Gaddafi Stadium. Additionally, a fourth venue in Dubai will host all three of India’s group-stage matches and one semi-final.

To enhance the visiting teams' experience, PIA is also implementing special measures to introduce them to Pakistani culture.

The tournament officially began with an opening ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium on February 16. The first match will take place on Wednesday, February 19, as Pakistan faces New Zealand. Pakistan’s group-stage fixtures include a highly anticipated clash against India in Dubai on February 23, followed by a match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 27.

Regarding team arrivals, New Zealand and South Africa were already in Pakistan for a tri-nation series. Afghanistan arrived in Lahore last week, while India recently landed in Dubai. Australia touched down in Lahore earlier today.

The opening ceremony was attended by Punjab’s Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan, and former cricketers, including members of Pakistan’s victorious 2017 Champions Trophy squad. Tournament ambassador Sarfaraz Ahmed was present alongside Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and Haris Sohail, with international stars JP Duminy and Tim Southee also in attendance.

