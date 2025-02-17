Powerful westerly system to bring rain, snowfall across country

A strong westerly weather system is set to impact various parts of Pakistan from today (Monday) until February 22, affecting nearly 70 to 80 northern regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to meteorologist Jawad Memon.

Speaking to a media, Memon predicted snowfall in mountainous areas and moderate to heavy rainfall in several regions. However, Sindh, including Karachi, is unlikely to receive any rain from this system.

Balochistan is expected to witness significant rainfall, with snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, and Khuzdar. Light to moderate rain is also forecast in Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, and Ormara, with some areas experiencing hailstorms.

In Punjab, good rainfall is expected between February 19 and 21, especially in the southern and central regions, with two to three rain spells anticipated. Islamabad and its surrounding areas may also experience similar weather conditions.

Karachi will remain largely unaffected, with only partially cloudy skies expected. Memon noted that the system will help reduce dry and dusty conditions, increasing humidity levels. A cold wave is likely to follow, bringing cooler temperatures to northern regions in February’s final week.