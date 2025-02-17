Promoting youth sports govt’s top priority, Punjab CS tells GCU’s annual sports event

LAHORE - The 124th Annual Sports of Government College University (GCU) Lahore concluded on Sunday, with Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman gracing the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Muzaffar Khan Sial and renowned tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi were also present on this occasion. The CS distributed awards among the students who excelled in various competitions. Addressing the gathering, the chief secretary expressed immense pride in revisiting his alma mater. He mentioned that promoting healthy activities for youth was a key priority for the Punjab government. During his visit, the chief secretary toured various university departments and interacted with students, who eagerly took photos with him. Students shared their delight at seeing Old Ravians (alumni) achieving prominent positions, citing it as a source of inspiration. In the sports competitions, the Psychology Department secured the first position among girls, while the Political Science Department remained second. Among boys, the Commerce and Finance Department claimed the first position, while the Law Department secured the second position. The Best Athlete award was won by Muhammad Shahid from the Physical Education Department. Among girls, Aleena Gul from the Psychology Department was declared the Best Athlete. The final day featured a variety of events, including musical chairs, sack races, and a thrilling tug-of-war, where the Old Ravians XI emerged victorious over the Vice Chancellor’s XI. The ceremony was also attended by GCU Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali and Director of Sports Muhammad Wasim.