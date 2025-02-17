Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Promoting youth sports govt’s top priority, Punjab CS tells GCU’s annual sports event

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The 124th Annual Sports of Government College University (GCU) Lahore concluded on Sunday, with Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman gracing the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Muzaffar Khan Sial and renowned tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi were also present on this occasion. The CS distributed awards among the students who excelled in various competitions. Addressing the gathering, the chief secretary expressed immense pride in revisiting his alma mater. He mentioned that promoting healthy activities for youth was a key priority for the Punjab government. During his visit, the chief secretary toured various university departments and interacted with students, who eagerly took photos with him. Students shared their delight at seeing Old Ravians (alumni) achieving prominent positions, citing it as a source of inspiration. In the sports competitions, the Psychology Department secured the first position among girls, while the Political Science Department remained second. Among boys, the Commerce and Finance Department claimed the first position, while the Law Department secured the second position. The Best Athlete award was won by Muhammad Shahid from the Physical Education Department. Among girls, Aleena Gul from the Psychology Department was declared the Best Athlete. The final day featured a variety of events, including musical chairs, sack races, and a thrilling tug-of-war, where the Old Ravians XI emerged victorious over the Vice Chancellor’s XI. The ceremony was also attended by GCU Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali and Director of Sports Muhammad Wasim.

CM satisfied over use of super seeders in wheat cultivation

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025