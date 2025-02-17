Punjab govt announces reshuffle in police

LAHORE - The Punjab government has issued a notification ordering the immediate transfer and posting of several senior police officers. According to the official notification Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, previously serving as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Elite Police Force, Punjab, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Information Technology, CPO, Punjab, against a vacant post. Faisal Ali Raja, who was serving as DIG, Political, Special Branch Punjab, Lahore, has been reassigned as DIG, Elite Police Force, Punjab, Lahore, replacing Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana. Meanwhile, Khurram Shahzad Haider, DIG/Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Political, Special Branch Punjab, Lahore, replacing Faisal Ali Raja. Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, DIG, Internal Accountability Branch (IAB), Punjab, Lahore, has been moved to DIG/Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad, replacing Khurram Shahzad Haider. Additionally, Imran Kishwar, previously serving as DIG, Organised Crimes (OC), Lahore, has been posted as DIG, Police Administration, Lahore, against a vacant post.