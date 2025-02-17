Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab govt announces reshuffle in police

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has issued a notification ordering the immediate transfer and posting of several senior police officers. According to the official notification Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, previously serving as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Elite Police Force, Punjab, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Information Technology, CPO, Punjab, against a vacant post. Faisal Ali Raja, who was serving as DIG, Political, Special Branch Punjab, Lahore, has been reassigned as DIG, Elite Police Force, Punjab, Lahore, replacing Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana. Meanwhile, Khurram Shahzad Haider, DIG/Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Political, Special Branch Punjab, Lahore, replacing Faisal Ali Raja. Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, DIG, Internal Accountability Branch (IAB), Punjab, Lahore, has been moved to DIG/Deputy Commandant, Punjab Constabulary, Farooqabad, replacing Khurram Shahzad Haider. Additionally, Imran Kishwar, previously serving as DIG, Organised Crimes (OC), Lahore, has been posted as DIG, Police Administration, Lahore, against a vacant post.

Promoting youth sports govt’s top priority, Punjab CS tells GCU’s annual sports event

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025