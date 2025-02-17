Monday, February 17, 2025
Punjab info minister congratulates newly-elected PUJ officials

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
LAHORE  - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari extended her congratulations and best wishes to the newly-elected office bearers of the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ). She conveyed her felicitations to PUJ’s newly-elected President Naeem Hanif, Secretary Qamar Bhatti, and the newly formed Executive Council. Speaking on the occasion, Azma Bukhari emphasised the critical role of the media as a pillar of the state. She stated that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz holds journalists in high regard, and for the first time in history, her government has issued substantial grants for press clubs across Punjab. The provincial government is prioritising the resolution of journalists’ issues, and under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, longstanding problems faced by Lahore’s journalists have also been addressed. She further assured that her doors are always open for the journalist community, reaffirming the Punjab government’s commitment to recognising and supporting their contributions. “Our government is taking practical steps for the welfare of media workers at all levels. We stand by journalists in addressing their concerns and will continue to provide every possible support in the future,” she added.

Promoting youth sports govt’s top priority, Punjab CS tells GCU’s annual sports event

