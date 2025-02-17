Punjab launches massive tree plantation drive to combat smog in Lahore

The Punjab government has initiated a large-scale tree plantation campaign in Lahore, aiming to plant 634,000 trees as part of its efforts to tackle severe air pollution, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Sunday.

The initiative follows the intense smog crisis that engulfed Punjab, particularly Lahore, in November 2024, affecting nearly two million people and forcing authorities to impose restrictions, including school closures and reduced business hours. The city also ranked among the most polluted globally during this period.

The provincial government has designated 978 acres along the banks of the River Ravi for afforestation. Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of expanding green spaces to combat air pollution and extreme heat, noting that 105,000 trees have already been planted on 144 acres near the river. She urged citizens to support the campaign to create a "wall of trees" for a cleaner environment.

In a further effort to improve air quality, Punjab installed Pakistan’s first locally designed smog cleaning tower in Lahore in December 2024. These towers function as large-scale air purifiers, using high-efficiency filters to capture harmful pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 before releasing cleaner air into the surroundings.