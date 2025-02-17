Punjab Police to expedite operations against Khawarij, bandits of Kacha

LAHORE - Under the supervision of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police’s preparations are ongoing to expedite operations against the menace of Khawarij and the bandits of Kacha, in line with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Safe Punjab Vision’. According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, as part of this initiative, the procurement of more than 50 advanced telecommunication devices is in its final stages. He shared that the process of acquiring 25 additional bulletproof vehicles for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Border Area Police to combat the menace of Khawarij and Kacha bandits is also underway. To enhance Punjab Police’s capabilities against the menace of Khawarij, 26 modern thermal surveillance solutions and thermal rifle scopes are being procured. Additionally, more than 60 drones equipped with advanced technology are being purchased. Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar emphasised that the police will ensure the elimination of bandits and miscreants in the Kacha region. He said that our brave personnel at inter-provincial police checkpoints stand as an impenetrable wall against terrorists. Border outposts are being reinforced and upgraded with advanced technology and thermal cameras. The valiant personnel of Punjab Police are courageously confronting the attacks of the menace of Khawarij in Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali. The IGP further said that every soldier of Punjab Police stands ready to defeat the menace of Khawarij, Kacha bandits, and anti-state elements.