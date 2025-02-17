Rawalpindi declares drought emergency as water crisis worsens

ISLAMABAD - The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has declared an emergency in Rawalpindi as the water crisis takes a grave turn due to no rainfall. Wasa warns that if the drought persists as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorology Department’s drought alert which warns of minimum chances of rain in February and March, residents will have to face serious challenges.

The situation at Rawal Dam is alarming, with water levels dropping rapidly. The dam, which has a total storage capacity of 1,743.30 feet, has fallen to 1,669 feet, leaving only 45 days’ worth of water supply. Water inflow into the dam is now negligible, while the current outflow stands at 95.13 feet. The underground water level has also fallen by 700 feet, adding to the crisis.

Water supply is being sourced from Rawal Dam, Khanpur Dam, and tube wells, to manage water shortage. However, authorities have warned that if rainfall remains scarce, twin cities will face a major water shortage. Additionally, due to maintenance work, the water supply from Khanpur Dam will remain suspended until February 22.

Wasa Managing Director Saim Ashraf said that the rising population and commercial activities have reduced water reserves, making distribution increasingly difficult. The garrison town’s demand for water is 68 million gallons per day, but only 51 million gallons are available.

He said that the service stations needed to install a water recycling system at their outlets, adding that service stations and commercial units like hotels, and restaurants would not be allowed to waste clean water to save water till the arrival of rains. Punjab’s environmental department has already banned car washing and the use of water pipes in homes, and violators are fined Rs10,000.

According to a notification issued by the department, all illegal service stations must shut down immediately.

Moreover, service stations operating without a water recycling system will be fined Rs. 100,000. To comply with the new regulations, service stations across Punjab must install water recycling systems by February 28.

Meanwhile, Wasa has also launched an awareness campaign urging citizens to conserve water. “Wasa will impose fines on consumers who will waste water for washing their cars and [in cases of] leakage of water pipelines in their houses,” he said.

In line with the directive, two individuals have already been fined for water wastage. Citizens are advised to reduce water usage and cooperate with Wasa to help manage the crisis, he added.