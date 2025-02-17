Rivalry claims five lives in Badhaber

PESHAWAR - At least five people were killed when a rival group opened fires on their car near Mohallah Fateh Khan Khel of Mashu Khel, Badhaber police informed on Sunday. Police said the deceased Malik Aman, Naheed, Maqsood, Imdad, and Razim Khan were traveling in a car when their rivals allegedly started firing, killing all of them on the spot. The attackers escaped from crime scene after committing murders. Police responded to crime spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-morteum. The reason behind multiple murders was ascertained to an old enmity. The attackers were identified as Imtiaz, Ali Gohar, Sarfaraz, and Shoaib. FIR of the incident was registered with Badhaber Police Station. Police were conducting raids to arrest culprits involved in the murders. Further investigation was underway.