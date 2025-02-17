Monday, February 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shahid, Asif shine at Asian Snooker Championship

Staff Reporter
February 17, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistani cueists Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Asif delivered impressive performances at the ACBS Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2025 in Doha, Qatar, securing crucial victories on Day 2 of the tournament. Shahid overcame Seyang Heo of South Korea in a hard-fought 4-2 battle, with frame scores of 14-86(73), 47-58, 56-26, 85-33, 63-54, 72(65)-06. Meanwhile, former world champion Muhammad Asif dominated Mhanaa Alobaidli of Qatar, registering a convincing 4-0 win with scores of 80-38, 61-43, 63-59, 130(130)-0. The highlight of the day was Asif’s spectacular 130-point break, showcasing his precision and skill on the table.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1739686717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025