Shahid, Asif shine at Asian Snooker Championship

LAHORE - Pakistani cueists Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Asif delivered impressive performances at the ACBS Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2025 in Doha, Qatar, securing crucial victories on Day 2 of the tournament. Shahid overcame Seyang Heo of South Korea in a hard-fought 4-2 battle, with frame scores of 14-86(73), 47-58, 56-26, 85-33, 63-54, 72(65)-06. Meanwhile, former world champion Muhammad Asif dominated Mhanaa Alobaidli of Qatar, registering a convincing 4-0 win with scores of 80-38, 61-43, 63-59, 130(130)-0. The highlight of the day was Asif’s spectacular 130-point break, showcasing his precision and skill on the table.