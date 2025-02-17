Sharjeel invites Chinese delegation to establish EV manufacturing plant in Sindh

KARACHI - A delegation of Chinese investors met with Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in Karachi. The meeting focused on discussions regarding investment in electric vehicles (EVs) in Sindh.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon invited the delegation to establish an EV manufacturing plant in Sindh. Secretary of Transport Asad Zaman and Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo also attended the meeting.

Speaking to the Chinese delegation, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, assured that the Sindh government would provide necessary incentives and a business-friendly environment for foreign investors. He emphasized that Pakistan, particularly Sindh, holds strategic importance in terms of investment, with its ports, expanding road network, and a large workforce.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the future belongs to electric vehicles and Sindh is ready to play a leading role in this transition. He invited international investors to establish EV manufacturing plants in the province, highlighting that such initiatives would boost the economy and create thousands of job opportunities. During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed interest in investing in Sindh’s EV sector and appreciated the Sindh government’s commitment to industrial development. Discussions also covered potential partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology transfer.