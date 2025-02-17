SHC orders production of accused in Mustafa Amir murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday heard a petition challenging the trial court’s decision to deny the physical remand of Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case.

The court ordered authorities to produce the accused on Tuesday. Acting Prosecutor General Sindh, Muntazir Mehdi, informed the court that the case was registered at Darakhshan police station and that police had raided a bungalow in Defence, where two officers were injured during the operation.

The prosecution argued that the trial court refused physical remand without justification and later ordered a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) without a police request. The court was also informed that police have filed a petition for the exhumation of the victim’s body.

Mustafa Amir was reported missing on January 6, leading to the arrest of the main suspect, Armaghan. A co-accused, Shiraz, provided key details, alleging that Armaghan brutally tortured Mustafa for hours before setting him on fire near Hub. Police continue to investigate the horrific crime.