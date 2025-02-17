Sindh Assembly approves universities bill amid opposition protests  

The Sindh Assembly on Monday reapproved the Sindh Universities Amendment Bill 2025, rejecting objections raised by Governor Kamran Tessori. The session witnessed strong opposition protests, particularly from MQM legislators, who chanted slogans against the bill.

The bill, presented by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, expands the eligibility criteria for appointing vice chancellors in public-sector universities, allowing serving bureaucrats to be considered for the position.

Earlier, Governor Tessori had refused to sign the bill and returned it to the assembly for reconsideration. However, under Article 116(3) of the Constitution, once a bill is passed again by the assembly, the governor is legally bound to grant assent.

With the bill now moving forward, its implications for university governance and academic leadership in Sindh remain a key point of debate among stakeholders.